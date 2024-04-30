Former Desert Aire Tavern Owner Believed Tied to Numerous Rapes

The Grant County Sheriff's Department is renewing its search for potential victims of a rape suspect who is currently in the Grant County Jail.

The suspect is believed to have assaulted additional victims

41-year-old Isidro Cruz-Amaro, who also goes by the name of Junior, is facing charges stemming from a February 2021 assault. Amaro, the former owner of the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire, gave a Western Washington woman a ride from the bar to a home she was staying at after the bar closed. He no longer owns the business.

She had been drinking and had become intoxicated. Sometime overnight during February 9-10, 2021, detectives say the sexual assault occurred. He denied any contact with the victim, but he was tied to the crime via DNA testing.

Now, the GCSO believes he could have other victims in the area, perhaps someone from out of the area. The GCSO says aside from inhabitants of the town, there are numerous Western WA and other out-of-area people who keep vacation homes there.

They are looking for additional victims, who may be from out of the area. According to the GCSO:

"Cruz-Amaro is currently lodged in the Grant County Jail with a $100,000 cash bail. Until recently, he had been held in the Yakima County Jail for a May 2023 incident where he was charged with two counts each of communicating with minors for immoral purposes, luring, and commercial sex abuse of minors after offering two Moxee teenage girls money for sex."

Anyone who may have additional information is urged to call (509)-762-1160. All leads can be confidential.