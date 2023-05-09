Fatal Wapato Shooting Leads to Chase, Crash, Arrests in Toppenish

Area of fatal shooting in Wapato (Google street view) Area of fatal shooting in Wapato (Google street view) loading...

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says the man shot on May 5th has now died.

Three suspects arrested in connection with a shooting

Late Friday night, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says Wapato Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Wasco Ave. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Thanks to surveillance footage from a home near the scene, police were able to get the make model, and license plate of the suspect vehicle.

A short time later Toppenish Police located the car and gave chase. The vehicle crashed during the pursuit, and three suspects, whose identities have not yet been released, were arrested. Authorities also found evidence in the vehicle connecting them with the shooting.

Based on that evidence the suspects were booked into the Yakima County Jail on 2nd Degree Murder charges. Then, the YCSO said they received word the shooting victim had died.

The YCSO continues to investigate, no word if the charges will be increased due to the victim passing away.