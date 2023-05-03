Farmworker Pulls Gun on Co-Workers, Later Caught in Othello

Location of suspect arrest in Othello (FCSO) Location of suspect arrest in Othello (FCSO) loading...

Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to an unnamed location about a dispute involving a gun.

Orchard workers pulls a gun on co-workers

Around 9 AM, Deputies arrived at the scene of the dispute and learned there had been an argument between several orchard workers.

It became more heated, and one of them pulled out a handgun. They waved it around and then pointed it at the other persons at the scene. The suspect then fled.

With help from Adams County Deputies, Franklin Deputies were able to track and locate the suspect's vehicle in Othello, and they were arrested.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, identified as Omar Zuniga, was located at a residence in the 600 block of South 3rd. in Othello. The ACSO says Zuniga is facing Attempted Murder charges, but no word from either agency if Zuniga fired the weapon.

After the house was surrounded and contained, the suspect gave up without any incident.