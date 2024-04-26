DUI Driver Crashes After 100MPH Wrong-Way Run on Highway 395

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Wrong-way drunk driver hits 100 MPH on SR 395

Franklin County Deputies, Pasco Police and Washington State Patrol Troopers were busy trying to corral a drunk driver Thursday night.

Deputies were alerted about a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 395 north of Pasco, near Connell. However, efforts to get the driver to pull over failed and the driver was then able to elude spike strips laid down in the road.

As the pursuit neared Pasco, the driver accelerated to 100 MPH and continued traveling in the wrong lane, and continued to ignore the pursuing officers.

Get our free mobile app

However, shortly after turning onto Highway 12 towards Walla Walla, another set of spike strips was able to disable the car, and it crashed off the side of the road. No information about the driver was released, no reports of any injuries.

According to the FCSO, the driver is facing at least the following charges:

-Driving under the Influence

-Attempting to Elude

-Reckless Endangerment

The investigation continues.