Drug Overdose Victim Assaults Police, EMS Workers in Prosser

A man Prosser Police and EMS were trying to help Monday turned violent.

Man was passed out in park, not breathing

Prosser Police did not say what time they were dispatched to Crawford Park along the Yakima River, but said the caller said there was a man who had overdosed on drugs and was not breathing.

Police, EMS, and other rescue workers immediately began CPR and several units of Narcan were administered the anit-overdose drug.

However, as medics from Prosser Memorial and West Benton Fire and Rescue worked on the man and he was revived, he became combative and violent.

Prosser Police say the man assaulted a firefighter and then a policeman when they tried to arrest him. Medical personnel said he was likely behaving that way because of the drugs. The man was medically cleared at Prosser Memorial Hospital, then taken to the Benton County Jail in Kennewick. The 20-year-old, whose name was not released, is facing at least 3rd Degree Assault charges.