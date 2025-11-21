The Stevens County Sheriff's Office says a nationwide alert has been issued for a meth dealer.

He's believed to still be in WA, but...

35-year-old Zairn Wooley is wanted on what Officials say is a nationwide warrant, specifically for escape from community custody, related to possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Escape from community custody is the new-age language for serious parole violations. Authorities didn't say specifically if it was from the Department of Corrections.

The SCSO says he's known to frequent the Springdale, Valley and Chewelah areas, all locations close to an hour north of Spokane.

Authorities have looked into alleged sightings at a grocery store in Chewelah, and alleged postings on social media sale sites made by Wooley advertising firewood for sale, but they have not panned out, and they are still searching for him.

He's still believed to be in WA, but the alert was extended nationwide. Anyone who sees him can report it to Stevens County at (509)684-2555.

