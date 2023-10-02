Driver, Passenger, Unhurt in RV Fire that Closed Highway 395 Sunday

RV catches fire on Highway 395 north of Pasco (ACSO) RV catches fire on Highway 395 north of Pasco (ACSO) loading...

The driver of an RV escaped injury, as did their passenger Sunday afternoon after their RV caught fire on Highway 395.

The vehicle caught fire near the intersection with Highway 26

The motorhome was headed south on Highway 395 when, according to reports, the engine caught fire. Adams County Sheriff, the Washington State Patrol, and Adams County Fire District 2 in nearby Lind responded, but the vehicle was completely destroyed. The flames from the engine spread rapidly through the rest of the vehicle.

RV fire (ACSO)

The driver and a passenger as well as a dog on board were able to escape safely. Passers-by also helped the driver disconnect a car he was towing from the RV to avoid any further loss.

The southbound lanes were closed until the fire was out and the vehicle could be moved.