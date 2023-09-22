Driver Airlifted After Serious Crash Southeast of Kennewick

BCSO BCSO loading...

The Benton County Sheriff's Office and Benton County Fire District 1 report the driver in this crash had serious injuries, and was airlifted out of the area.

Crash closes down part of SR 397 early Friday morning

A portion of State Route 397 between Bowles and Cochran Roads was closed early this morning after this single-car accident.

Few specifics of what led to the crash were released, but it was apparently some sort of rollover. BCFD 1 with help from Kennewick Fire had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Pasco Fire Department also dispatched EMS to help at the scene.

BCFD 1 had to use large stabilizer jacks to hold the car while the person was removed.

The road was eventually cleared, and the crash occurred a couple of miles southeast of the Benton County Fairgrounds. No update is available on the driver's condition.