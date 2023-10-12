Drive-By Shooting Leaves Bullets in Kennewick Apartment by Kamiakin HS

Drive-By Shooting Leaves Bullets in Kennewick Apartment by Kamiakin HS

Area of drive-by shooting near Kamiakin (google street view)

 

Area of drive-by shooting near Kamiakin (google street view)
loading...

  Kamiakin High  School was put into a modified lockdown around 4:46 PM Thursday after a drive-by shooting.

  Officers called to area across from Kamiakin

Police responded to calls from area residents around 4:46 PM about hearing shots being fired.

According to officers, a number of  rounds were discharged, and then a white vehicle was seen leaving the area. Police found shell casings in a nearby parking  lot. Some of the rounds did hit an apartment building in the area.

No injuries were reported, no word if any suspects as this time. Kamiakin High  School was put on a modified lockdown. School was out, but several athletic teams were  practicing at the fields by the school, so the modified lockdown was issued.

 

Get our free mobile app

The  investigation continues. Anyone who has information about this incident, please call (509)638-0333.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Filed Under: gun, Crime, shooting, Kamiakin
Categories: Crime, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA