Drive-By Shooting Leaves Bullets in Kennewick Apartment by Kamiakin HS

Kamiakin High School was put into a modified lockdown around 4:46 PM Thursday after a drive-by shooting.

Officers called to area across from Kamiakin

Police responded to calls from area residents around 4:46 PM about hearing shots being fired.

According to officers, a number of rounds were discharged, and then a white vehicle was seen leaving the area. Police found shell casings in a nearby parking lot. Some of the rounds did hit an apartment building in the area.

No injuries were reported, no word if any suspects as this time. Kamiakin High School was put on a modified lockdown. School was out, but several athletic teams were practicing at the fields by the school, so the modified lockdown was issued.

The investigation continues. Anyone who has information about this incident, please call (509)638-0333.