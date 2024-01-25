Deputies, Police Nab Kennewick Lowes Shooting Threat Suspect

Investigations continue by the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Kennewick Police regarding a trio of gun incidents from Sunday night into Monday.

A suspect arrested after threatening to shoot people near Lowes

Late Sunday night, Deputies assisted Kennewick Police on a report of a man in front of the Lowes Home Improvement Store on Colorado Street, threatening to shoot people in the parking lot. He was eventually located in front of the Bed, Bath, and Beyond Store just north. He was initially non-compliant but was caught without incident.

Then Deputies were able to locate a vehicle associated with a drive-by shooting incident reported near 27th. and Oak Streets. KPD had responded earlier to an incident. Deputies found shell casings in the area and caught a suspect inside the suspect vehicle.

Domestic Violence Suspects Racks Shotgun in Presence of Deputies

Finally, Deputies responded to a domestic violence call involving a firearm. BCSO did not release the location of the incident, but said the male suspect in the basement chose to rack, or 'arm' a shotgun while Deputies were at the top of the stairs coming down. This escalated the situation, the SWAT Team was activated, and after a short standoff the suspect gave up, but not before threatening officers twice with the firearm.