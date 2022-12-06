Road Closed in Prosser due to accident
An accident involving a semi truck has Travis Road/Webber Canyon Road closed for an undetermined amount of time. The closure will encompass from County Well Road to Sellards Road until further notice due to the wreck.
The closure comes via Benton County. There will also be notice posted when the road reopens. There are no details as to the cause of the accident or if anyone involved suffered injuries.
