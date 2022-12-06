No Murder Hornets Reported In Washington This Year

(Olympia, WA) -- According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, there were no murder hornets reported in the state this year. The agency says they placed nearly 14-hundred traps throughout northwest Washington to catch what they now call the northern giant hornets, but none was reported. It'll take two more years of no detections before the species can be considered eradicated. Prior to this year, four northern giant hornet nests were found and destroyed in western Whatcom County. The northern giant hornet is an invasive species and can destroy honey bee colonies.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born