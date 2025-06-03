Data Shows WA Shedding Construction Jobs at Rapid Rate

The Tri-Cities has not seen any additions to the construction workforce, no new jobs, over the last year, but that's better than most of the rest of the state.

New data shows WA has lost at least 14,000 construction jobs

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, new data released by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) at least 14,000 jobs were lost since last April.

Tri-Cities, along with Kelso, Longview, and Walla Walla, were the only metro areas that did not lose any workers, but remained flat.

Despite a massive need for new affordable housing in WA, Officials say the growing costs of doing business, including construction, as well as increasing red tape and restrictions, are standing in the way.

Despite growth in many local areas, including Tri-Cities, those economic and government barriers are not enough to cause more jobs to be created. The AGC data shows Tri-Cities is the fifth largest construction area with 11,000 jobs, Seattle is the biggest but it lost 4,400 since last April.

With the number of new restrictions and costly regulations aimed at builders over the last several years by the legislature, many companies don't plan very many, if any, new projects.

Many builders and developers at out-of-state conferences have indicated to Tri-City area realtors they do not plan to invest any efforts toward construction in WA due to these conditions.

