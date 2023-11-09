The Best Peanut Butter Panini Sandwich Might Be in Prosser Washington

Who Serves Up The Best Panini's In Washington State?

So last week I took a quick drive to Prosser Washington to meet an old friend for lunch.



google: street view google: street view loading...

Kids And Adults Alike Will Love This Peanut Butter and Jelly Panini In Prosser WA

My wife and I lived in Prosser for four years until we moved to Kennewick and one of my wife's favorite places to catch live music was at Brewminatti.

I've always known the place for its cool independent music along with a good cup of joe shows that usually take place on Friday nights.

Get our free mobile app

I was completely unaware of their other offerings until last week when my friend and I decided to have lunch there.

Imagine our surprise when we looked up on the big menu board and saw a peanut butter and jelly panini with chips available for lunch.

canva canva loading...

My friend and I looked at each other like we were back in grade school. She wanted to split it and I told her when it comes to peanut butter and jelly, I'll need the whole sandwich.

Our meals came a few minutes later and yes the peanut butter and jelly panini's just melted in our mouths. They were heated so the combination along with some kettle chips made for a delicious lunch.

faccebook: brewminatti faccebook: brewminatti loading...

I'll admit, it was my first time trying a peanut butter and jelly panini so maybe Brewminatti's isn't unique when it comes to the concoction combination but I have to say it was tasty.

If you are ever in Prosser, you might take my word for it and discover perhaps the world's best panini just a few minutes away from the Tri-Cities.

10 Food Places in the Tri-Cities That Should Go Nationwide Here are 10 Tri-Cities Washington places to eat that should go nationwide Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals