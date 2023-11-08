Winter Wonderland: 20 Fun Bucket List Items in Washington State

Winter is upon us and before long you'll be looking for family-friendly things to do in our lovely Washington State - heck, even if you aren't from the state, if you are visiting, you'll be looking for some fun stuff.



Three kids lying down together on white snow, outdoors winter vacation

Embrace the Chill: 20 Winter Bucket List Adventures in Washington State

It might surprise you that there are many things to enjoy during winter in Washington State.

I'll be the first to admit it, I'm not a big fan of the cold but my wife has gone a long way to get me the right gear to be out in the winter weather and that's made all the difference in the world.

There are a bunch of cool things to do and I tried to make a list that'll have some inexpensive options for you as well.

So here are 20 winter bucket things you can do this winter in Washington State:

20 Fun Bucket List Items to do During Winter in Washington State Looking for a way to have some fun this winter? Check out these 20 winter bucket list adventures in Washington State that are sure to get your heart racing! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As I round out this list, take a look at these final few bucket list items:

Winter Camping: For the adventurous, try winter camping in designated areas with the right gear and knowledge.

Cross-Country Skiing: Washington has numerous cross-country skiing trails in the mountains and national parks, providing an excellent way to explore the winter wilderness.

Storm Watching: Witness the power of winter storms along the Pacific coast at places like Westport or Cape Disappointment State Park.

Winter Photography: Capture the stunning winter landscapes, including snow-covered mountains, frozen lakes, and icicles hanging from trees and cliffs.

As you can see there is plenty to do in Washington State during winter, hopefully, a few of these items will inspire your next adventure.

