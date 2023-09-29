Broken Water Line Detours Traffic in West Richland [VIDEO] UPDATE

Details are few, but West Richland Police and city officials are advising drivers to avoid about a 1.5 mile stretch of South 38th Ave. between Van Giesen and Mt Adams View Drive Friday morning. The road runs north to south from Van Giesen away from town.

According to WRPD, a broken water line has dumped a lot of water on the road. As of around 9 AM Friday morning, police say that stretch is closed.

No word as to what led up to the water line breaking, but apparently it's a significant rupture. We don't know how many homes in the area may have lost water. We will update you with more information when it becomes available.

(UPDATE)

According to the City of West Richland this stretch of road will be closed indefinitely, until repairs can be made.

Vdieo courtesy of West Richland PD