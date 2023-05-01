Boyfriend Rams Girlfriend’s Car, With Her and Husband Inside Near Quincy

GCSO GCSO loading...

A 21-year-old man is in the Grant County Jail, accused of multiple attempts to ram his girlfriend's car.

Around 2 AM Saturday morning, GCSO Deputies responded to a call from a woman, saying she and her husband were in her car and it was rammed by another man. The location of the incident was a canal road just southwest of Quincy, WA.

According to the GCSO 21-year-old 21-year-old Brian Reyes Beltran of Quincy, allegedly used his car as a battering ram to strike the rear, front, and side of the car. The GCSO referred to Beltran as the woman's boyfriend.

The man (husband) apparently briefly had his leg trapped between the rocker panel and the door of the car, the GCSO says one of the man's legs was broken from the impacts.

A GCSO Deputy who arrived quickly at the scene found an abandoned Honda Accord not far from where the victim's car was parked, and a K-9 search was conducted but Beltran was not located.

However, the GCSO says a short time later he walked into the Quincy Police Department and turned himself in. He is now facing a multitude of domestic violence assault charges.