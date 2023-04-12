Body found by canal near Ephrata (GCSO) Body found by canal near Ephrata (GCSO) loading...

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the ID of the person found will be released sometime later today, Wednesday, April 12th.

Deputies called to area near irrigation canal

Tuesday afternoon GCSO Deputies were called to an area near a major irrigation canal, located at West Canal near Road 11.7-Northwest. The location is south of Ephrata in Grant County.

By 5:15 PM the person's body had been taken to the Grant County coroner's office. Later in the evening, the GCSO said initially, there was no sign of fowl play, but that was prior to the examination by the coroner.

Get our free mobile app

The ID of the victim and more information is expected to be released later today, Wednesday. No other details are known at this time.

UPDATE---from GCSO as of 11AM Wednesday:

"The man has been identified as 76-year-old Marijan Bosnar of Ephrata. An autopsy is pending. There are no obvious signs of foul play. It's not clear how or why Mr. Bosnar ended up in the canal. Mr. Bosnar's family has been notified."