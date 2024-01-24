Blood, Bad Hand Cut Leads Deputies to Benton City Burglar

Benton County Deputies were able to locate a suspect from a burglary last week in Benton County, largely because they hurt themselves.

Suspect cut hand breaking into business

Last Wednesday, January 17th, BCSO Deputies responded to reports of a break-in at a business near 9th and Della Ave. in Benton City. Besides the break-in, there was evidence the suspect(s) had tried to get into several other businesses but were not able to.

Investigators also found evidence the suspect had broken into two cars, and one of them had had the ignition tampered with in an attempt to start it.

BCSO Detectives were able to utilize surveillance footage to establish the ID of the male suspect, he was located and had an unexplainable cut on his hand.

A projector was stolen from the business, but has not been located yet.