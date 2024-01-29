Can Washington State Police Legally Ask for Your Ring Doorbell Video?

Can Washington State Police Legally Ask For The Video From Your Ring Doorbell?

Advancements in technology have made our lives easier and more convenient than ever before.

Woman extends her hand to ring doorbell Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

You might not realize this but Ring doorbells had a feature that allowed Ring to share your videos with the police department even without your consent.

In recent news, Ring is going to disable a feature called the "Request For Assistance" feature that could limit how law enforcement access videos embedded in the doorbell.

Kennewick Police Department Kennewick Police Department loading...

This feature has raised concerns among privacy advocates who are worried about the possibility of law enforcement accessing residents' footage without authorization.

In the past, Ring could share the video footage from your doorbell without consent or a need for a warrant but it looks like Amazon is making a change to their policy.

Get our free mobile app

So, can Washington State police ask for your Ring Doorbell video without a warrant?

The Washington State Constitution guarantees the right to privacy, and the state's privacy laws are among the strongest in the country.

However, under some circumstances, law enforcement agencies may request access to your Ring Doorbell footage without a warrant.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

For instance, in an emergency, police officers can ask for video to help them respond to a crime in progress or locate a missing person.

Nevertheless, Washington State law requires police to obtain a warrant before accessing Ring doorbell footage, except in specific situations.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Under the Washington State Privacy Act, private individuals have the right to collect, retain, and access information they generate through the use of a surveillance system, including Ring doorbell, therefore, homeowners have the right to refuse access to law enforcement officials seeking to obtain their Ring doorbell video footage without a warrant.

So going forward, Washington State Police will have to have a warrant to access your Ring doorbell unless you willingly help out on your own.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff