Do You Live in One of the 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State?

Did your town make the list of the trashiest towns in Washington State? I'm from Clarkston Washington and some might think it's a ghetto town but I call it home.
Did The Tri-Cities Make The List Of Trashiest Towns In Washington State?
A new survey is ranking the top 10 trashiest towns in Washington State and a few towns near Tri-Cities have made the list, I'm sure you aren't surprised by this right?
I'm sure you think Finley Washington made the list due to its reputation but I think you'll be surprised by the 10 trashiest towns in Washington.
My hometown of Clarkston is on the list, and a town in the Yakima Valley has also made the list.
Roadsnacks.com has done a fun survey listing what they think are the trashiest towns in Washington:
Using publicly available government data, as well as Google Maps, they were able to collect the data on the following trashy metrics:
- Cities where residents are poorer than average
- Cities where a high number of residents are high school dropouts
- High drug use
- Higher than average Payday Loan Outlets and bargain stores
- Violent cities (measured in aggravated assaults)
- Cities with a high number of residents on welfare
The list is all in good humor so here are the top 10 trashiest towns in Washington according to Roadsnacks.com
The 10 Trashiest Towns in Washington State
So do you agree with the list? Let me know in the comments below.
