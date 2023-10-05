Bizarre Mariners Postseason Stat Will Make You (Guys) Wince

With the Mariners missing the MLB Playoffs this year, despite finishing with a better record than some other teams (American League Central Division!) they now have five post season appearances. But there's a bizarre stat we came across.

Mariners have as many playoff appearances as they do players who were injured after being hit in the 'baseballs'

On social media, we came across a page called Baseball History Dork. When we saw this stat, we immediately thought we'd have to corroborate. But apparently, it's true.

The Mariners have made the MLB Postseason 5 times in their 47-year history, which began in the 1970's. Five is also the number of 'giblets' injured among four players who were hit between the legs.

After doing some checking, these injuries are ones that were 'official' or caused the player to miss the rest of the game, and/or others.

The players who sustained these five injuries to their crown jewels were (according to Baseball History Dork):

1980 Pitcher Mike Parrott--hit by a smash hit back at him by Minnesota SS Roy Smalley. (one hurt)

1997 Pitcher Josias Manzanillo turned back a smash by Manny Ramirez, the ball hit him in the cup. (both hurt)

2009 3rd baseman Adrian Betre, who was not apparently wearing a cup, took a line drive between the legs from White Sox hitter Alexei Ramirez. Betre apparently stayed in the game, but conflicting reports indicate he might have sat out the next one. (one hurt)

2019 Mitch Haniger of the Mariners was batting when he fouled off a pitch that hit him, well, you know. He ended up missing significant time but did recover. (one hurt)

Mariners have had five post-season appearances, and five 'stones' injured by baseballs. A very ironic and obscure stat, but one that doesn't surprise us because baseball is full of them.