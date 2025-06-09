Benton County Unveils New Rural Online Incident Reporting System

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has created a new online reporting system aimed at rural residents to report incidents that would be regarded as misdemeanors.

The new system is for residents and businesses alike

The BCSO says the new system allows residents and businesses in rural and unincorporated areas of the county to report incidents with greater speed and detail.

Some of the intended incidents that can be reported are illegal fireworks, mail theft, harassing phone calls and supplemental reports. This service is also intended in incidents where there's no apparent suspects, or the reporting persons don't know who committed the acts.

The program is intended to encourage and increase reporting of incidents in rural areas of the county, and to speed up the investigative processes.

To see the new reporting page, click here.