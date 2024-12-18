Avelo Airlines Extends Pasco Flight Schedules Through Sept. 2025
Avelo Airlines has announced they will continue to offer flights from Pasco to LA/Burbank CA through Labor Day weekend of 2025.
Low-cost carrier continues popular flights
According to the Pasco Airport (PSC) and Avelo, since they began Tri-Cities service three years ago, they have flown more than 130,000 passengers on over 1,000 flights out of Pasco.
The carrier had offered a short-lived service in the spring of this year from Pasco to the Sonoma County Airport, but discontinued it after 2 months due to low demand. However, at the same time, also due to demand, they doubled the number of flights from Pasco to LA/Burbank from 2 to four a week.
Flights to that airport from Pasco can be booked from now until September 2nd, 2025.
