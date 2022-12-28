Suspect Arrested For Thefts In Tri-Cities, E. WA

(Seattle, WA) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the thefts of a dozen trailers and heavy equipment from eastern Washington. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force identified the 45-year-old Federal Way man as a suspect in the thefts. He was arrested driving a 2015 Ford Transit van that was reported stolen from Richland. The VIN had been altered to match a wrecked Ford Transit van he bought at auction. A total of 18 pieces of equipment and trailers from eastern Washington were recovered in Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue.

According to a Facebook post from the task force, the suspect was living in a 2020 Shadow Cruiser travel trailer, which had also been stolen from the Richland area. All original decals and the original VIN had been removed from the trailer. The suspect installed a new VIN placard that belonged to a Forest River travel trailer. He also installed new decals consistent with the Forest River brand.

The following stolen property was recovered during the investigation:

2021 Grand Design travel trailer 2020 Shadow Cruiser travel trailer 2017 Coachman Freedom Express travel trailer 2021 CAT 303.5 mini excavator 2006 Trail King trailer 2017 John Deere 318E skid steer 2017 U-Haul trailer 2020 Kubota KX040 mini excavator 2006 PJ trailer 2021 Mirage cargo trailer 2015 Ford Transit van 2003 cargo trailer 2018 Ford Transit van 2017 Kubota SVL95 skid steer 2016 Big Tex dump trailer 2018 Loadtrail trailer 2021 Summit trailer 2012 Mercedes Sprinter van

