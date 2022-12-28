Suspect Arrested For Thefts In Tri-Cities, E. WA
(Seattle, WA) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the thefts of a dozen trailers and heavy equipment from eastern Washington. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force identified the 45-year-old Federal Way man as a suspect in the thefts. He was arrested driving a 2015 Ford Transit van that was reported stolen from Richland. The VIN had been altered to match a wrecked Ford Transit van he bought at auction. A total of 18 pieces of equipment and trailers from eastern Washington were recovered in Parkland, Kent, Federal Way, and Bellevue.
According to a Facebook post from the task force, the suspect was living in a 2020 Shadow Cruiser travel trailer, which had also been stolen from the Richland area. All original decals and the original VIN had been removed from the trailer. The suspect installed a new VIN placard that belonged to a Forest River travel trailer. He also installed new decals consistent with the Forest River brand.
10 Biggest News Stories of 2022
The Most WTF Stories of 2022