Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Caught in PA, Attends WSU

(Scranton, PA) -- A Washington State University doctoral student has been arrested in Northeastern Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho undergraduate students in Moscow, Idaho. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger is being held at the Monroe County, Pennsylvania Correctional Facility in Stroudsburg, PA without bail. Extradition proceedings to bring Kohberger back to Idaho are expected to begin shortly. According to reports, Kohberger was brought to the county jail, located about roughly 45 miles south of Scranton sometime overnight. He appeared this morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Muth.

Suspect Was Allegedly Studying Criminology at WSU

According to an online profile, Kohberger was involved in a research project at WSU that invited subjects to participate. Specifically, he "seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime. In particular, this study seeks to behind your most recent criminal offense..."

Celebration of Life For Those Killed Still Expected to be Held

A celebration of life was scheduled to be held today for two of the four UI Students who were murdered last month. The service for 21-year-old Madison Mogen and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves will be held at Lake City Church in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at three this afternoon. Mogen and Goncalves, along with Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found murdered on November thirteenth inside of a home on King Road near the UI campus. Sources say that celebration is still expected to happen.

The murders shocked the nation and led to a nationwide manhunt and investigation that dragged on for weeks. Moscow, Idaho police are holding a news conference at 1:00pm Pacific Time.

