Another Major Groundbreaking at Vista Field in Kennewick

Not long after a beauty boutique had their groundbreaking at the Vista Field Development, now an eye care clinic has done the same.

Columbia Point Eye Care plans development

This week, Columbia Point Eye Care broke ground on their new clinic opening in Vista Field at 6737 Azure Drive. The clinic will be a 7,000-square foot facility that will contain medical offices, optical retail, and other medical office space.

Construction is hoped to be completed by the fall. Another business broke ground a month ago on the Blueberry Bridal Boutique at 625 Crosswind Boulevard.

The first business to begin construction at the field was Japanese restaurant Kuki Izakaya, which started building last November.

Other developments include a deal with BlueChart LLC to build upward of 300 homes at the site. That construction is slated to begin next summer.

