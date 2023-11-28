Another 184 Tech Jobs Gassed in Bellevue, WA

WARN Alerts are from the Washington State Employment Security Department, and per legislation that went into effect in 2023, businesses of 100 or more workers are required to notify the state about any layoffs.

Another WARN alert (worker adjustment retaining notification) went out early this week for a company called Broadcom.

Broadcom slashes 184 jobs in Bellevue.

Broadcom is headquartered in CA, and they recently completed the purchase, or acquisition of another tech company, VMware. According to CRN.com, almost immediately layoff notices went out for thousands of workers across the county, including Colorado and WA state.

184 workers were notified in Bellevue their jobs will be gone as of January 26th, 2024. Both are tech firms that specialize in business applications including cloud infrastructure.

Sources say the layoffs are designed to improve the profitability and streamline the company.