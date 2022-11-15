After Many Years, Driver’s Ed Returns to WW Public Schools

Walla Walla School District Walla Walla School District loading...

Not only will WWHS students be able to enroll in Traffic Safety Education, but the class is free.

Walla Walla School District Brings back Driver's Ed

For most WA state high schools, it's been at least 10-15 years since Traffic Safety, or Driver's Ed was offered by the schools. For many, it's been 20.

Now, the Walla Walla School District has announced they will resume the class, provided a student has the necessary WA State DOL learner's permit.

The class will be free

According to the WWSD:

"The semester long course will include Financial Education & Traffic Safety, and will fulfill a .5 general elective or occupational education credit. This course will be available, at no cost, during the school year to any active student of Walla Walla Public Schools. A condensed summer offering will also be available for students/families, with first priority given to WWPS students, but also available to non-district students for a fee. "

In their announcement, from Communications Coordinator Mark Higgins, the School Board was responsible for "stepping up" and helping provide the return of the program.

The District discontinued, along with other area schools, Driver's Ed in the 2001-2002 school year because the legislature cut back or stopped reimbursing school districts for providing the course. The legislative cutbacks began in 2002, leaving students the costlier option of having to utilize a private driving school.

For more details about WWSD program, click here.