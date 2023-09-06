8-Time Offender Busted for Drugs, Gun, Violations in College Place

College Place Police (College Place PD Facebook) College Place Police (College Place PD Facebook) loading...

A routine traffic stop Sunday night in College Place, just outside of Walla Walla, netted the arrest of a suspect with a long criminal history.

Man previously had 8 Felony convictions

Around 10:38 PM, a College Place Police officer on patrol stopped a car because it had no rear taillights.

The officer learned a passenger in the back seat, identified as 30-year-old Miguel A. Reyes of Walla Walla, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The officer recognized Reyes from wanted police bulletins.

His current charge was from the Department of Corrections violation. A search of the vehicle turned up evidence of drugs and paraphernalia, leading to probable cause for a search warrant. According to the College Place PD, they found:

"31 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and various other forms of drug paraphernalia."

A gun was also located, and because of its proximity to Reyes, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reyes has 8 previous convictions, the most recent also being felony possession of a gun. He is now in the Walla Walla County Jail.