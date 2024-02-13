$50K Reward Offered Over Killing of 3 Oregon Gray Wolves

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFW) is offering a large reward for information leading directly to the identification and apprehension of the suspect(s) related to the death of 3 gray wolves. It's $50K.

Wolves tracking collars signaled what's called a mortality event

The Gray Wolves are considered endangered in much of Oregon, including the southeastern part of the state.

USFW reported this week three wolves were found dead after two of them wearing tracking collars sent a mortality signal on December 29th. Some reports say USFW workers were alerted because the collars stopped moving for a lengthy period of time.

However, the latest collars report activity, altitude, movement and other functions, and if the animal dies, the collar no longer can sense their vitals and sends the mortality alert.

Officials found two tagged dead wolves and a third without its collar. They were located east of Bly, OR in Klamath County. One of the wolves was an adult breeding female and two sub-adults. There are 7 wolves said to be left in this particular pack.

Federal law considers them to be protected by the Endangered Species Act. The USFW did not say how the wolves died, no other specifics about their deaths have been released.