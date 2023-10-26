4 Armed Robbers Hit Grant County Grocery Store-Search is On

Grant County burglary suspects (GCSO) Grant County burglary suspects (GCSO) loading...

Grant County Deputies are searching for four male suspects who staged an armed robbery at a Coulee City grocery store early Thursday morning. Coulee City is about 20 miles south of Grand Coulee, and north of Ephrata and Moses Lake.

Suspects smashed through door glass shortly before 12:15 AM

The call came into Grant County Dispatch around 12:15 AM, the four suspects entered the store by breaking the front door glass. They proceeded to steal around $300 worth of cigarettes and alcohol.

The GCSO says an employee was in the back but was not hurt. One of the suspects appeared to point a gun toward an exterior security camera as they were leaving.

Two of the suspects wore dark sweatshirts with the 'Cookies' logo on the front, another wore all black, and the fourth a blue plaid long-sleeved shirt. Although they appeared to be younger men, all four had their faces covered.

The suspects had fled the store before Deputies arrived. No information was released if the worker was threatened in any way. Anyone with any information is urged to call the GCSO at (509)-762-1160. All leads can be confidential.

The GCSO reminds citizens NOT to post any information or tips on social media, because the "bad guys" can see that too, and it tips them off.