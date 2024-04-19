The US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA reports 28 of 34 people indicted on a wide variety of charges are in custody.

Long list of various charges facing suspects

Federal officials say the indictments are one of the largest organized crime rings uncovered, and involve some of the most dangerous individuals who are currently in prison. According to the US Attorney's Office:

"The arrests follow a long-term joint federal and state investigation led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives into La Nuestra Familia (NF), a violent prison gang responsible for trafficking dangerous drugs into our community for the enrichment of their members, which includes leaders of this organization who, in some cases, are serving life sentences in the United States Penitentiary, Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado (USP Florence ADMAX). USP Florence ADMAX is one of the Bureau of Prisons’ most secure facilities, providing an even higher level of custody than a regular maximum-security prison. "

The investigation began in 2018 and included numerous law enforcement operations in Spokane, Yakima, Yakima Reservation, Spokane, and Walla Walla Counties. According to the US Attorney's Office:

"The conspiracy indictment alleges Robert Patrick Hanrahan, Rigoberto Escobedo Gonzalez, Travis Michael McGuire, and Jose Alfredo Chavez Arredondo, acted as supervisors to dozens of individuals engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise that included possession and distribution of illegal drugs, cockfighting, possession of illegal firearms, illegal use of the U.S. Mail, and attempts to kill those who assisted law enforcement in this investigation."

During the investigation and arrests law enforcement officials seized at least 37 weapons, thousands of rounds of ammo, multi-pound quantities of meth, heroic, and fentanyl, and over $20K in cash.

Roosters seized in Yakima County, illegal cockfighting

Dozens of roosters were also seized at locations near Outlook and Zillah in Yakima County, they were being used for illegal cockfighting operations. These birds have now been turned over to an animal rescue farm. The complete list of individuals who were indicted is listed here:

Fabian Arredondo a/k/a “DV,” 34, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances and Conspiracy to Launder Money.

a/k/a “DV,” 34, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances and Conspiracy to Launder Money. Joanna Arredondo , 34, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money

, 34, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money Jose Alfredo Chavez Arredondo a/k/a “Cuyi,” 43, charged with Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, Distribution of Cocaine, Conspiracy to Launder Money, Unlawful Animal Fighting

a/k/a “Cuyi,” 43, charged with Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, Distribution of Cocaine, Conspiracy to Launder Money, Unlawful Animal Fighting Jose Alfredo Ricardo Arredondo a/k/a “Papaz,” 25, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, Distribution of Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of a Machinegun

a/k/a “Papaz,” 25, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine, Distribution of Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of a Machinegun Alexa Joann Carras-Blackburn , 35, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money

, 35, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money Pablo Angel Castellon a/k/a “Sapo,” 40, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Conspiracy to Launder Money

a/k/a “Sapo,” 40, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Conspiracy to Launder Money Mayda Ivette Castellon , 36, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money

, 36, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money Jacenir Amezcua Dasilva a/k/a “Serio,” 30, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money, Attempt to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness, Conspiracy to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness

a/k/a “Serio,” 30, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money, Attempt to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness, Conspiracy to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness Marco Anthony Gomez, Jr . a/k/a “Silky,” 45, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money

. a/k/a “Silky,” 45, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money Rigoberto Escobedo Gonzalez a/k/a “Crazy Thugg,” 35, charged with Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Distribution of Cocaine, Conspiracy to Launder Money

a/k/a “Crazy Thugg,” 35, charged with Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Distribution of Cocaine, Conspiracy to Launder Money Robert Patrick Hanrahan a/k/a “Bubba,” 52, charged with Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Launder Money

a/k/a “Bubba,” 52, charged with Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Launder Money Jazmine Renea Hart , 32, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money

, 32, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money Maria Esperanza Hermoso, 28, Conspiracy to Launder Money

28, Conspiracy to Launder Money Adrean Kendall Lafollette a/k/a “Hunger,” 33, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money

a/k/a “Hunger,” 33, charged with Conspiracy to Launder Money Travis Michael Mcguire a/k/a “Slim,” 49, charged with Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Unlawfully Use a Communication Facility, Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl, Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Conspiracy to Launder Money

a/k/a “Slim,” 49, charged with Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Unlawfully Use a Communication Facility, Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl, Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Conspiracy to Launder Money Jesus Antonio Mirelez a/k/a “Dizzy,” 34, Conspiracy to Launder Money, Felon in Possession of a Firearm

a/k/a “Dizzy,” 34, Conspiracy to Launder Money, Felon in Possession of a Firearm Felipe Feliciano Ramirez a/k/a “Casper,” 44, charged with Conspiracy to Unlawfully Use a Communications Facility, Conspiracy to Launder Money

a/k/a “Casper,” 44, charged with Conspiracy to Unlawfully Use a Communications Facility, Conspiracy to Launder Money Logan Paul Scheck a/k/a “Sin,” 31, Conspiracy to Launder Money

a/k/a “Sin,” 31, Conspiracy to Launder Money Brian Lee Sellers , 62, charged with Conspiracy to Unlawfully Use a Communications Facility, Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Launder Money

, 62, charged with Conspiracy to Unlawfully Use a Communications Facility, Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Launder Money Misael Vazquez-Moreno , 26, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl

, 26, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl Fernando Villegas , 25, charged with Unlawful Animal Fighting

, 25, charged with Unlawful Animal Fighting Thomas Lee Weatherwax a/k/a “Wax,” 25, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Conspiracy to Launder Money

a/k/a “Wax,” 25, charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, Conspiracy to Launder Money Yesika Escobedo Zaragoza , 40, charged with Conspiracy to Money Launder

, 40, charged with Conspiracy to Money Launder Arthur Frank Cardenas a/k/a “Porkchop,” 45, charged with Attempt to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness, Conspiracy to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness

a/k/a “Porkchop,” 45, charged with Attempt to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness, Conspiracy to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness Joshua Isaac Stine a/k/a “Heat,” 39, charged with Attempt to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness, Conspiracy to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness

a/k/a “Heat,” 39, charged with Attempt to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness, Conspiracy to Retaliate Against a Federal Witness Hugo Enrique Davadi a/k/a “Flako,” 36, charged with Distribution of 40 Grams or More of Fentanyl