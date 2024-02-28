11-Year Prison Term For Selah Man Busted for Drug Sales

The second of two Selah, WA men charged and convicted of meth and Fentanyl sales was given an 11-year prison term this week.

Two men were making, selling meth, and peddling Fentanyl from a Selah home

36-year-old Ronald Lee Ralston Jr of Selah was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of Selling Over 500 Grams or more of Meth. The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA announced Ralston was the second man sentenced in the scheme.

Ralston and Jessie Lee Johnson of Selah were found to be making and selling meth and distributing Fentanyl pills, by way of an FBI informant. Officers set up a controlled buy at Ralston's home in Selah on May 4th, 2023, however, the informant was told the meth he wanted to buy belonged to someone else, and he should come back later.

However, Ralston and Johnson were heard discussing future drug sales. According to the US Attorney's Office:

"On May 16, the informant returned to Ralston’s home and purchased one pound of methamphetamine and 100 pills of fentanyl from Ralston and Johnson for $2,000. Ralston also told the informant he could get any amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl with 24-hour notice."

On June 7th, FBI and other Federal agents served a warrant at Ralston's trailer, and found 1.5 lbs of meth, other drugs, two firearms, and another half-pound of meth in the main home plus another gun. Both men pleaded guilty to the same charge, Johnson is set to be sentenced on March 12th.