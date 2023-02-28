Washington Ferry Saves Passenger That Went Overboard

I love riding the ferry. It's actually one of my favorite things about visiting the western side of our state, where the islands are.

But I can't help myself sometimes from wandering into my invasive thoughts. What happens if we capsize? What if I fall in? Will my car be okay? I think it's perfectly normal to have wild thoughts that don't really make sense. I mean, come on, have you seen Titanic?

What happens if someone goes overboard on a WSDOT Ferry?

Thankfully, it is not very common for someone to fall overboard when traveling aboard a Washington ferry, but their crew members regularly train for that exact scenario and have rescued people who have fallen from a ferry or another vessel.

WSDOT crew members rescued an older woman from Elliott Bay.

How much training do WSDOT ferry crew members receive?

Speaking to KIRO7 in Seattle, one employee of Washington State Ferries said that the crew members are "all trained firefighters" who have first-aid skills and train regularly for situations just like the one that happened on Saturday.