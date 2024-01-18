Tri-Cities: What New Business is Being Built on Road 68?

There is new construction next to Starbucks on Road 68 and with a little digging, I found out what business is moving in!

New Tri-Cities Construction on Road 68

You might have noticed a new business being built on Road 68 next to the new Popeyes Chicken and Starbucks. The area I am talking about is the corner of Three Rivers Drive and Road 68 in Pasco. Not long ago that entire block was just a field, and now the 3rd business is about to open right on the corner. Most of the structures have been built and now painting the outside has sparked the interest of local people driving by there every day.

"Does Anyone Know What They're Building (on) Road 68?"

The new business almost finished being built on the corner will belong to a new Take 5 location. No, not the candy bar made famous by Reeces but Take 5 Oil Change. They are the home of the Stay-in-Your-Car Oil Change. Their motto is "FAST- You’ll be in and out in 10 minutes. FRIENDLY- You’ll get a free water, tire check, and fluid top-off. SIMPLE- You’ll stay in your car the entire time." The new store, owned by Hogback Three Rivers LLC, will be located at the corner of Road 68 at 5818 Road 68. When construction is complete, it will have 3 service bays and 4 parking spots. The entire project is estimated to be nearly $650,000 according to Noln.net. The Pasco Take 5 Oil Change location will be the brand’s second opening in Washington State. The first location in Washington is on the Newport Highway in Spokane. You can learn more about Take 5 on their website here, and the picture below is from the Ontario, Oregon location. You can read more details about the story on Noln.net.

