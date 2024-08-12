Tri-Cities Native Shines in Navy Photo Maintaining F/A-18 Hornet

A Kennewick native was recently spotted working on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in photos released by the Navy.

Kennewick Mechanic Featured in Photo Aboard USS Carl Vinson

Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Evelyn Uzarraga, a proud native of Kennewick, Washington, is making waves far from home spotted executing crucial maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet in a recently released photo by the Navy. Currently stationed aboard the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Uzarraga is an essential member of the “Bounty Hunters” from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2.

The USS Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations in the Indo-Pacific region. Commissioned in 1982, the Carl Vinson is known for its advanced capabilities and pivotal role in power projection. As a floating airbase, it supports a wide array of aircraft and serves as a strategic asset in maintaining U.S. naval dominance and stability in international waters.

Uzarraga’s role involves meticulous maintenance and repairs on the Super Hornet, a critical component of the carrier's air wing. Her work ensures that the aircraft are mission-ready, enabling them to perform a range of operations from tactical strikes to reconnaissance missions. The precision and reliability of her and her team's maintenance work are essential to the success of each mission and the overall effectiveness of the carrier strike group.

The U.S. 3rd Fleet, part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, plays a critical role in maintaining naval superiority by providing realistic training and ensuring that naval forces are prepared to execute their roles in sea control and power projection. The photo is a great reminder to me of how people from even close to home are helping keep us safe a world away.