Tri-Cities’ Italian Restaurant Scene is Better Than You Think

One of the nice things about living in or visiting the Tri-Cities is the food. Yes, we have all the essential chain restaurants and joints but our community boasts several locally-owned restaurants serving delicious foods.

Everyone knows Tri-Cities has amazing tacos and good local burger joints, but the Italian food in town may be simply perfect. These are my personal favorite Italian restaurants in the Tri-Cities.

Bella Italia

If you want to try Italian food that hasn't crossed your mind, Bella Italia is great. If you want great wine and a great meal for a special night, you can't go wrong here. The dishes are great, meaty, and well-portioned.

Monterosso's Italian Restaurant

Yep, this is the restaurant in the train car. The food is great and the small confines make the atmosphere very cozy. It's not just novelty.

Fat Olives

Fat Olives has a big, varied menu. I don't know if it's possible to try every salad on the menu much less all the burgers and pizzas.

Casa Mia

Whenever my wife asks me where I want to eat to celebrate something big in my life, I always say Casa Mia. The pizza is amazing and you can't find too many places that serve better steak. That steak, by the way, is BAKED and comes with a plate of spaghetti. Perfect for those who can't decide what they want to eat.

Remembering the great Carmine's and Carmine himself

Carmine's Italian Restaurant was a local favorite but sadly, it closed in 2019 and Carmine passed away in 2021. What made Carmine's unique was the homey feel. The walls were filled with photographs of memories past and the restaurant was arranged and decorated like a house. No pun intended, but I felt at home at Carmine's. Carmine himself would visit each table and mingle with his patrons. My mom went to say goodbye when they closed in 2019 and got this picture of Carmine.