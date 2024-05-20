DUI Wrong-Way 3 Car Crash Near Zillah on Sunday Kills One Woman

Sadly, one person was killed in the crash west of Zillah last Sunday evening.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Toppenish Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash Sunday on I-82

The Washington State Patrol responded late Sunday evening to reports of a 3-car crash on I-82 a few miles west of Zillah near milepost 46. They report that a 27-year-old woman from Toppenish was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes when she struck two other vehicles. First, she hit a Chevy Cruze driving in the left lane, then that Chevy Cruze hit a nearby Dodge Charger. The driver of the Chevy Cruze, now identified as a 22-year-old man from Yakima, was transported to the hospital. The 21-year-old driver of the Dodge Charger was uninjured.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

27-Year-Old Toppenish Woman Died at the Hospital

The wrong-way driver, the still unidentified 27-year-old woman from Toppenish, was transported to a local hospital in Yakima but sadly died from her injuries. She remains unnamed because her next of kin has not yet been notified. The Washington State Patrol says all 3 involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts and that drugs or alcohol were involved. This stretch of I-82 between Yakima and the Tri-Cities has seen its share of wrong-way fatal crashes over the last year. Back in November 2023, two people died in a crash between Benton City and Richland. Another was killed just past Yakima on the way to Ellensburg last December on I-82 that killed a man from Wapato.