Three Fascinating Stories to Watch with the 2026 Seahawks Official Roster

The Seattle Seahawks trimmed from 91 players to 53 ahead of Sunday's deadline, but this roster might not exactly be the one that takes the field September 9 against the New England Patriots.

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There are still two weeks of roster movement before the season kicks off and the entire NFL landscape is still shifting. Fans should expect changes.

Montorie Foster Jr., From Substitute Teacher to the Official 53-Man Roster

In a press conference this week, General Manager John Snider said he has never seen a player improve more in one year than Foster Jr.

Montorie earned a spot on this year's Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster after spending time last year working as a substitute teacher and pursuing his real estate license back home in Ohio.

Foster was hurt in training camp last year as a rookie but came back and spent time on the practice squad late in the season. That meant earning a Super Bowl ring with the rest of the Seahawks last year.

This preseason, he has made the most of every opportunity, with 11 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. An injury to Jake Bobo, who will miss the entire season with a torn ACL, opened the door, and Foster walked right through it and onto the team.

Schneider's comments about Foster were as genuine as anything the GM has said all offseason. "We're really proud of him. And proud of his teammates and obviously his position coaches."

I got a feeling this is just the beginning of his story.

Getty Images Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 25: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs Cut Was a Mild Surprise, But Is Probably Temporary

The release of Trevon Diggs raised my eyebrows immediately after he recorded an interception in his preseason debut on Friday night. I thought he would make the official roster for sure, but the explanation makes sense once you hear it.

Diggs only joined the team on August 19, just days before the roster deadline, and that was not enough time to get up to speed with the scheme and the team. Look for a change in the roster as soon as the team coaches think he is ready. My guess would be week two or three.

As one of eight vested veterans released, he does not have to clear waivers and is widely expected to return to the practice squad as early as Monday before working his way back into the active roster.

"He's kind of just getting going," Schneider said. "Just getting ramped up, just getting his legs under him. But he's confident. We're excited for him to get going."

Diggs starting for the Seahawks within a few weeks of the season opener is a realistic and likely scenario.

A New Player Acquired from the Chargers Might be the Real Answer at Cornerback

Honestly, I think the Seahawks believe Avery Smith, a player acquired via trade from the Chargers, is probably the answer at corner. The word is the Seahawks wanted to draft him this year, but he was taken before they could, and he has had an active and flashy preseason.

Smith also came from playing in Michigan, whose ex-Head Coach has a very close relationship with Mike McDonald, being his mentor. I am sure they have all the intel they need on Avery Smith. The Seahawks are lucky the Chargers were willing to part with him.

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