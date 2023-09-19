The Bureau of Land Management announced today that it is waiving recreation day-use fees for visitors on September 23rd in recognition of the 30th annual National Public Lands Day.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands and is held on the fourth Saturday in September. In recognition of 30 years of care and community, as well as to increase recreation access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management is inviting folks to freely explore the unique and diverse natural landscapes across the nation.

In a press release, Barry Bushue, Bureau of Land Management of Oregon and Washington State Director stated, “National Public Lands Day serves as a connection between people and public lands. Whether it’s your first time on public lands or your hundredth, we invite everyone to get outside and enjoy these national treasures across Oregon and Washington.”

Within Oregon and Washington, the Bureau of Land Management’s standard day-use fees will be waived at the following locations:

Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

Cape Blanco Lighthouse

Wildwood Recreation Site

Hyatt Lake Recreation Area

Gerber Recreation Area

Yakima River Canyon

Loon Lake Recreation Site

Alsea Falls Recreation Site

Shotgun Creek Recreation Site

Edson Creek Recreation Site

Spring Recreation Site

However, keep in mind that the standard fee waiver does not guarantee admission to recreation areas that are more popular and busy where reservations for day-use, group sites, and overnight camping are recommended. The Bureau of Land Management also urges people to contact their local BLM office if they have any questions about a recreation site they may be interested in visiting.

You can search all available BLM recreation opportunities to explore on your public lands here.

The press release also emphasized that the fee waiver only applies to standard amenity fees for day-use at the recreation sites listed above. The waiver will not apply to any expanded amenity fees for overnight camping, group day-use, cabin rentals, and individual Special Recreation Permit fees along permitted rivers.

For future reference, Fee-free days occur each year in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Great American Outdoors Day, National Public Lands Day, and Veterans Day.

The final remaining fee-free day in 2023 will be on November 11 in celebration of Veterans Day.