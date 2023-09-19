City of Kennewick To Get New Streetlights

The City of Kennewick will soon replace many of the streetlights that you see along major arterials.

The city council tonight (9/19) approved an interlocal agreement with the Benton County Public Utilities District (PUD) to switch out the sodium street lights with LED lights.

street lamp Photo of LED Streetlight/eseruyanik loading...

LED streetlights are energy savers compared to sodium streetlights, requiring less operation and maintenance costs.

Get our free mobile app