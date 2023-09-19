City of Kennewick To Get New Streetlights

City of Kennewick To Get New Streetlights

The City of Kennewick will soon replace many of the streetlights that you see along major arterials.

The city council tonight (9/19) approved an interlocal agreement with the Benton County Public Utilities District (PUD) to switch out the sodium street lights with LED lights.

Photo of LED Streetlight/eseruyanik
LED streetlights are energy savers compared to sodium streetlights, requiring less operation and maintenance costs.

