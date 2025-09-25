Drunk Driver Tries to Run from WSP, but Then Crashes in Ditch

Early this (Thursday) morning, near SR-512 and Pacific Avenue, Washington State Patrol Troopers tried to pull over a driver for moving violations.

This should have been a quick traffic stop, but it escalated fast when the driver decided not to cooperate. Instead, they hit the gas and tried to run from the police, and now we know why.

DUI Driver on SR-512 Tries to Outrun Washington State Patrol

The suspect sped away from the Troopers and headed toward the Portland Avenue exit. Dash cam footage hasn’t been released yet from the crash, but the report makes it clear the driver wasn’t thinking about safety. Instead, they tried to flee at high speeds, putting their own life at risk, but also endangering every other driver around them.

The chase didn’t last long because the suspect quickly lost control of the vehicle and ended up crashing into a ditch near the off-ramp. It was a sudden, but potentially dangerous end to a reckless attempt at escaping police.

DUI Driver Taken Into Custody After Ditch Crash

Troopers quickly moved in and arrested the driver. He now faces multiple charges, including felony eluding and DUI. Both are serious offenses that could carry significant consequences.

No one was injured in the crash the incident, which easily could have had a much worse outcome with the high speeds and intoxication of the driver.

The crash left the top of the Portland Avenue ramp to eastbound SR-512 partially blocked while a tow truck cleared the scene, and drivers in the area faced delays.

