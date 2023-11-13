A Day’s Pay: The Famed B-17 Bomber Lives on in Latest Documentary

Fighting the War Overseas and in the Tri-Cities

As World War Two (WWII) waged on overseas, workers locally at Hanford wondered how they could help.

A WWII B-17 soars over a recent airshow Photo: Chino Airshow//T. Felce A WWII B-17 soars over a recent airshow

Photo: Chino Airshow/T. Felce loading...

A Bomber is Born

A worker at the plant had come up with the idea for workers to donate money for a warplane to be built, and the United States Army had advised that the money go to constructing the famed B-17 Flying Fortress. Over a month, the payroll office collected a day's pay for around 51,000 employees to finance the aircraft. All the employees who contributed to the cause got a "stock certificate" for their "share" in the B-17 Bomber. After a naming contest was conducted, employees decided to name the bomber "A Day's Pay."

Photographs courtesy the Hanford History Project at WSU Tri-Cities Photographs courtesy the Hanford History Project at WSU Tri-Cities loading...

The Bomber Flew Several Missions into Nazi Germany

The bomber was dedicated in July of 1944 and departed soon after for Europe. The B-17 bomber would fly many WWII missions into Nazi Germany, taking out critical refineries and weapons depots.

Photographs courtesy the Hanford History Project at WSU Tri-Cities Photographs courtesy the Hanford History Project at WSU Tri-Cities loading...

A Day's Pay is Featured in the Latest Documentary: Day's Pay - The People's Plane

The plane returned to the United States in 1945 and was later scrapped. However, the famous bomber lives on with a new documentary released last week.

You can watch the documentary here: Day's Pay - The People's Plane

The B-17 Bomber Lives on in Richland

The RPD Badge Photo: RPD The RPD Badge

Photo: RPD loading...

The B-17 also lives on in the community, as it is seen on the badges of the Richland Police Department and with the Richland High School Bombers.