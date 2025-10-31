Washington Dogs Should Also Get to Trick-or-Treat for Halloween

Every Halloween, we dress up our kids, stock up on candy, and hit the sidewalks for a sugar-fueled neighborhood parade, but what about your dog?

Don't your four-legged friends deserve Halloween fun too? Don’t they deserve a little spooky-season excitement? Imagine a world where every porch not only has a bowl of candy for kids but also a basket labeled “Pup Treats, One Per Good Dog.” Sounds like the start of something paw-some.

Trick-or-Treat, Sit, and Get to Know Your Neighbors

Imagine dogs wagging their tails down the street, dressed as little tacos, superheroes, or (for the more ironic owners) cats. It’s not just adorable, but it could actually be useful. Halloween could double as a built-in neighborhood meet-and-greet for both humans and dogs.

If your pup ever gets loose, everyone would already know, “Oh, that’s Buddy, the pirate corgi from last Halloween!”

Possible Issues with Doggie Trick-or-Treating

Now, there are a few possible horror stories that could happen with this idea, and not the fun kind. Some dogs do not do great with crowds, and a bowl of unmonitored treats could spell tummy trouble.

The solution would be to carry a designated “doggie treat bag.” Hand out one or two approved snacks during the walk, and save the rest for home. This keeps everyone safe, sane, and your pup won't get sick.

A New Halloween Tradition

Maybe we’re onto the next big thing. Pet stores could release “Howl-o-Ween” snack packs, and costume contests could expand to include best-dressed family and pet.

Next year, when you’re buying that jumbo bag of chocolate, toss in a box of healthy dog treats. Your dog, and every pup on the block, will thank you with a spooky wag of appreciation.

