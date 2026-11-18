Tri-Cities comedy fans will have a chance to spend an evening laughing with one of the biggest names in stand-up comedy.

Mike Epps is coming to the HAPO Center in Pasco on Sunday, January 17, 2027, for a show billed as “A Night of Comedy with Mike Epps & Friends.”

Epps is known for his energetic stand-up routines, outrageous stories, and memorable movie roles.

And if you've watched movies like Friday After Next, All About the Benjamins, or The Hangover, you've already seen him in action.

From Def Comedy Jam to Hollywood

Epps, whose full name is Michael Elliot Epps, was born and raised in Indianapolis. He got his professional comedy career moving in the mid-1990s, joining the Def Comedy Jam tour in 1995 and appearing in HBO's popular comedy broadcasts.

His career eventually expanded well beyond the comedy stage.

He played Day-Day Jones in Next Friday and Friday After Next, and appeared as Black Doug in The Hangover and The Hangover Part III. He's also had roles in Resident Evil, Madame Web, and the television series Uncle Buck and The Upshaws.

Now he's bringing that comedy experience to Pasco, along with several special guests.

Show Details and Ticket Information

The event is at the HAPO Center on Sunday, January 17.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m.

There are several seating options, including premium floor tables, reserved seating, and general admission bleacher seats.

General admission tickets start at $59, while premium seating and table packages are available at higher prices.

The event is presented by Floyd Mayweather's TMT (The Money Team) and Wynn Records, in association with Joeboy Entertainment.

This is strictly a 21-and-older event, and guests must bring a valid government-issued photo ID.

Parking will cost $20 per vehicle.

Enter to win a pair of tickets below.

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