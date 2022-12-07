Tri-Cities&#8217; Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

Tri-Cities’ Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in Tri-Cities is an experience like no other. Tri-Citians can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector.

A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our friends and neighbors and the 2022 season is no different.

Take a look at some of Tri-Cities' best holiday lights displays below. Think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Send it to us and you could win $500.

Light Up Tri-Cities Submissions for 2022

