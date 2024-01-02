Kraken Rookie Goalie Shines in Historic Win Over NHL Champs

After a slow start to the season, the Seattle Kraken now look surprisingly strong after amazing play by their new rookie goaltender!

Kraken Rookie Goaltender Wins the Hearts of Seattle Fans & a New NHL Record

The Seattle Kraken started the season really, really, really (x100) badly in 2023/24. It already looked like the chances for the team making the postseason were mostly gone with half the season still to go. Then an injury to the longtime goalie Philipp Grubauer allowed for rookie goalie Joey Daccord to step in and now the Kraken looks like one of the best in the NHL. Daccord in the last four games has only allowed 4 goals in 140 shots including the first-ever shutout in NFL history for the Winter Classic last Monday in Seattle over the reigning NHL champions. Yes, that was the first time in the history of the Winter Classic a team was shut out from scoring any goals. His play has definitely been noticed by fans with chants of "Joey, Joey" ringing out during Kraken games recently. After such strong play by the rookie, the Kraken will have a hard time not keeping him as the starter.

Daccord's Father was an NL Goalie

The obvious talent and skilled play seen from the new Kraken rookie might have something to do with his family. Fans of the game will know that Joey's father, Chris, was also a goalkeeper in the NL, and currently works for the Arizona Coyotes as special assistant to the general manager and as the director of goaltending operations. Joey's younger brother is a goalie for Saint Anselm College and he talks about both being big parts of his earlier training and current success in the NHL. The Seattle Kraken have a deep roster of great players but have to rely on strong play from the goalie sometimes against their lack of real star offensive power. The Kraken has proven to be a more balanced team with goals being spread between many players and now with the strong goaltending, the Kraken have turned things around at just the right time. Last Sunday was just another example of how much better the Kraken are with Joey in the net, let's hope the Kraken front office is smart enough to realize it.

