SR-104 Shut Down After Serious Semi vs Car vs Pole Morning Crash

Drivers in Kitsap County early Wednesday had to find another way around after a serious crash shut down State Route 104 at the SR 307 intersection.

Washington State Patrol says the roadway was fully blocked following an injury collision involving a semi-truck, a passenger vehicle, and a power pole.

Washington State Patrol Describes Fog, Wet Roads, and a Violent Impact

The closure was first reported just after 8:15 a.m., just after commuters were heading out for work or school. Troopers warned drivers to expect an extended shutdown and urged anyone in the area to use Minder Road as an alternate route if trapped by the road closure.

A photo shared by WSP shows a scary scene. Dense fog and wet pavement surround a vehicle flipped onto its side, resting against a damaged power pole that is leaning over. A white semi and trailer sit nearby, stopped just behind the wreckage in the fog.

You can also see emergency responders walking toward the overturned vehicle, obviously giving aid to someone involved in the crash.

Conditions like fog and rain can quickly turn routine drives into dangerous ones, especially on busy but narrow highway connectors like SR-104.

No Reopening Time Was Announced

As of now, there’s been no update on when the roadway will reopen. With a power pole involved, drivers should expect delays to last longer as crews work to clear the wreck and address utility damage.

