Puppet Master Jeff Dunham is Coming to Tri-Cities One Night Only

Jeff Dunham Coming to Tri-Cities, Washington in 2024

The Toyota Center located in Kennewick, Washington has just announced that master puppeteer Jeff Dunham will be coming to perform for one night only! Jeff Dunham is an American ventriloquist & comedian that you have seen on the Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents, The Tonight Show, and Sonny With a Chance. He also created six different specials running on Comedy Central including his own series The Jeff Dunham Show. He was named "America's favorite comedian" by Slate and according to Pollster is the top-grossing standup act in North America. You might only recognize his puppet characters Walter and Peanut because they are almost as famous and recognizable as he is.

Jeff Dunham Coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick, in February 2024

Jeff Dunham will be performing for one night only on February 10, 2024, at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washinton. He is one of the best ventriloquists in the world and make sure you don't miss your chance to see him live. Tickets are now for sale on Ticketmaster.com starting at $149 but are selling out fast. Most sections still have tickets available but floor seats are becoming limited quickly in sections. Don't get stuck outside and make sure you get your tickets before the option is gone.

